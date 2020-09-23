Don urges support for women, youths during elections

From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

A lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations University of Abuja Dr Naomi Phinos has called on political parties to provide support and funds to women and youths during the election.

Phinos said this would guarantee the maximum participation of women and youths during elections.

The Don, in a paper titled: “Enhancing Women and Youth Participation in Politics: Beyond Legality and Rhetoric,” and presented at a webinar, noted that women and youths are more empowered in the developed world than males in the developing world.