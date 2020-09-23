Donald Trump and Kamala Harris punt when asked about Breonna Taylor

President Donald Trump punted when asked if believed justice was being served after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted a single officer in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The president spoke about his own record – once again comparing it to Abraham Lincoln’s – and said he would comment on it later.

He was asked at the White House soon after detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment but two other officers were not charged.

”Well, my message is that I love the black community. And I’ve done more for the black community than any other president,’ President Trump said Wednesday when asked for his immediate reaction to a single officer being indicted in the Breonna Taylor shooting

The president was asked shortly afterward: ‘Do you believe that justice was served in he Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and what is your message to the black community who believe that perhaps justice was not served by the decision which was rendered by the decision that was rendered by the grand jury in Kentucky?’

He responded: ‘Well, my message is that I love the black community. And I’ve done more for the black community than any other president. And I say, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,’ Trump said, before rattling off accomplishments, some of which built on existing programs or included Democratic buy-in.

‘And mean that with opportunities zones and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done – nobody has done more,’ the president said.

‘Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that, nobody’s done more. I love the black community,’ Trump said.

‘I haven’t read it fully yet, but there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserve justice yesterday, today and tomorrow so I’ll review it,’ said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), when asked about the charges

The statements came amid outrage after just one officer was charged and authorities declared a curfew in Louisville

Louisville police detain a a group who marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place

‘I think that her family deserves so much more,’ said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the charges

He steered clear of any substantive language on the verdict itself, as authorities in Louisville, where Taylor was killed, declared a curfew and lined the streets to guard against possible unrest.

‘I don’t know enough about it. I heard the decision was just made. We’ve been together here, and so we haven’t discussed it. But after I see what the decision is, I will have a comment on it,’ said Trump.

Rival Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also declined to immediately an opinion on the indictment.

‘I haven’t read it fully yet, but there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserve justice yesterday, today and tomorrow so I’ll review it,’ said the Senate Judiciary Committee member.

Harris tweeted back in June: ‘The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor nearly three months ago still have not been charged. We can’t forget about Black women in our quest for justice.’

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said officers were not serving a no-knock warrant, and cited a witness who said the officers identified themselves when they broke down Taylor’s door.

He also said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who were not charged, were ‘justified’ in returning fire ‘to protect themselves’ when Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

In the Capitol, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued expansive comments that took the ‘system’ as well as the ‘entire community’ that she said failed Taylor, a 26-year old EMT who died when plainclothes officers performing a raid March 13 got in a shootout with her boyfriend.

‘I think that her family deserves so much more…it’s just weighing really heavy on my heart, and because we know that her death is not just the result of one person but the system, structure, and department that failed their entire community, said the first-term lawmaker.

‘And you know, we know that this fight to prevent deaths like hers is going to be so much broader in terms of the systemic change, the political change,’ she added. ‘We’re talking about an essential worker, a young woman that had her whole life in front of her, that served her community as an EMT, that her job was to save lives. And it wasn’t one person that you know, knocked down her door and entered in the wrong apartment and was responsible for her death. So my heart breaks for her family because we know that her death is the result of something much bigger than just one person, but we also, we fight and will continue to fight to not just in her memory but in order to prevent this from happening,’ she said.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell on Wednesday announced the grand jury’s decision to charge former detective Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

The first-degree charge, a Class D felony which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, relates to Hankinson shooting into the neighboring apartments during the incident, not Taylor’s death.

Hankinson was fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department in June after officials said he violated policy by ‘wantonly and blindly’ firing his gun during the raid.

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who were also present at the time of the fatal operation, were not charged.