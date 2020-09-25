Donald Trump attacks Fox news polls that show him down in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio 

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 07:40 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 07:40 EDT, 25 September 2020

President Donald Trump on Friday attacked new Fox News polls that have him trailing Joe Biden in battlegrounds Nevada and Pennsylvania – as well as key Republican-tilting prize Ohio.

The president resumed his long-running feud with the network’s polling unit on Twitter. It called it ‘one of the worst polls in 2016.’

‘They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on.’

Then he tipped his hat to his favorite polling unit, Rasmussen.

‘Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%,’ the president wrote.

The latest Rasmussen has Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden, who leads 48 to 47. ‘Democratic nominee Joe Biden is back in the lead, just barely,’ John Rasmussen’s polling firm wrote in its weekly memo.

Of greater concern to the Trump camp are national polls that have the president trailing are developments.

Those polls, released Thursday, had the former vice president leading Trump 50-45 in Ohio. Ohio is a must-win for Trump, particularly as he battles Biden in Florida, where polls have been tight. Trump carried both states in 2016.

The Fox polls showed Biden cementing or expanding leads in both Nevada and Pennsylvania. In both states, Biden was running up big leads among younger and older voters, as well as Hispanics – a key voting group in Nevada.

A Quinnipiac University poll on Ohio also had Biden leading, by a statistically insignificant 48 to 47 per cent. Biden’s lead averages 3 per cent in Ohio when looking at all three September polls – including one form Rasmussen that also has him down.