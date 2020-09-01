Donald Trump attacks NBA for being ‘highly political’ after players’ protest at Kenosha shooting

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:13 EDT, 1 September 2020 | Updated: 11:40 EDT, 1 September 2020

President Donald Trump ripped the NBA over player protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin as he prepared to head to the city on Tuesday.

The president claimed people are ‘tired of watching’ the league, which he bashed.

‘People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA. Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back,’ the president wrote.

The president then sought to drive a wedge between basketball and other sports, even after protests quickly proliferated to the WNBA, Major League Baseball, and others. Although the pro football season has yet to begin, players have already been talking about the possibility of sitting out a game in protest.

‘I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!’ Trump said.

NBA players from the Milwaukee Bucks and other teams refused to play after Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times while Blake was walking toward his SUV. His children were inside.

Benches sit empty at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The remains of cars burned during the previous nights of unrest are seen on a used car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 27, 2020

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23

An empty arena is seen as all NBA playoff games were postponed today during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 27, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

After interventions by Michael Jordan and former President Barack Obama, players ultimately voted to resume play. Games resumed Saturday, with the Bucks defeating the Orlando Magic Saturday in Game 5 of their series and moving on to the Second Round.

Trump also attacked the league five days ago in the immediate aftermath of the protests.

‘I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad,’ he said.

People are a little tired of the NBA, frankly,’ Trump said. Trump said at the time the league was becoming ‘like a political organization.’

Trump has long railed against NFL players and other athletes who kneel in protest during the National Anthem.