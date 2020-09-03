Donald Trump debuts his new nickname for Biden calling him Joe Hiden

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:40 EDT, 3 September 2020 | Updated: 02:23 EDT, 3 September 2020

President Donald Trump has unveiled his new nickname for Joe Biden, calling his opponent ‘Joe Hiden’ in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

It follows Trump’s accusations that Biden has been ‘hiding’ in the basement of his Delaware home during the campaign, which Trump says contrasts with his frequent travel and campaigning.

In several tweets, Trump accused Biden of receiving questions in advance for an interview with WTVJ, an NBC affiliate in South Florida.

In the interview, Biden began an answer by saying ‘topline message,’ drawing accusations that he was reading an instructional note from a teleprompter.

Oops! Joe Biden read the “topline message” part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn’t remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

List of Trump’s insults for Joe Biden 1% Joe

China Joe

Crazy Joe Biden

Quid Pro Joe

Sleepy Joe

Creepy Joe

Slow Joe

Joe Hiden’

‘I understand that Cuba along with Russia and China has contributed to the political impasse in Venezuela as well. What’s the president doing? Look, Venezuela topline message is President Trump’s policy is an abject failure,’ Biden said.

Trump tweeted: ‘Can you believe what’s happening!? They give Joe Hiden’ the questions, and he reads them an answer!’

In another tweet, Trump referenced Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s primary loss against Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Kennedy had been seen as the Democratic establishment’s pick, while Markey had the backing of powerful freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

‘When a Kennedy loses a Democrat Primary in Massachusetts, by a lot, it just shows how far LEFT that party has gone. Joe Hiden’ will never be able to hold them back. Life, 2nd A, Energy, Religion, Jobs and the Economy, would be totally obliterated!’ Trump tweeted.

Trump also took credit for the stock market’s recent gains, after the Dow Jones again broke 29,000 points on Wednesday and edged closer to its February 12 high.

Journalists are seen in social distancing markers as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday

The Dow Jones again broke 29,000 points on Wednesday and edged closer to its Feb. 12 high

‘The Dow Jones Industrial just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President,’ Trump tweeted, adding a winking face emoji.

‘With Joe Hiden’ it would crash,’ he continued, adding an anguished face.

On Monday, Biden had no public events scheduled and his campaign called a press ‘lid’ at 9am, meaning that no events or announcements were forthcoming.

However, on Tuesday, Biden did hold a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, where he spoke on safely reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.