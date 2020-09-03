Donald Trump lashes out at Fox News over battleground state surveys

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:18 EDT, 3 September 2020 | Updated: 14:19 EDT, 3 September 2020

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News over the right-leaning network’s new set of swing state polls, which showed the president losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Fox News released a batch of surveys that had Biden leading in Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Trump has traveled to both Wisconsin and North Carolina this week.

‘Fox New polls are, as in the past, Fake News. They have been from the beginning, way off in 2016. Get a new pollster. I believe we are leading BIG!’ Trump tweeted Thursday.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News for producing a trio of polls that showed him down in key states including Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Trump made a trip to North Carolina Wednesday (pictured) to honor the city of Wilmington’s World War II heritage

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News Channel for a trio of swing state polls that showed him losing to Democrat Joe Biden. He also suggested the stock market’s tumble was because the poll predicted a Biden win, which Trump tried to convey would tank the economy

The president also implied that polls showing Biden winning negatively impacted the stock market.

‘Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like Fox News, the Stock Market goes DOWN,’ Trump also wrote. ‘We are going to WIN!’

Financial analysts pointed to Apple’s stock lagging as the true reason for the dip.

Trump has been sensitive this week about any indicators that may show Biden has an advantage.

On Wednesday, the president called it a lie that Biden had better television ratings than Trump for their convention speeches.

‘We had FAR more people (many millions) watching us at the RNC than did Sleepy Joe and the DNC, and yet an ad just ran saying the opposite. This is what we’re up against. Lies. But we will WIN!’ the president wrote.

Trump had been trolled by a Lincoln Project ad over the conventions’ TV ratings.

‘Uh oh Donald, bad news, the ratings are in for your convention, it’s not pretty,’ the ad’s narrator said. ‘Joe Biden beat you. By a lot.’

The ad also called the performances by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle ’embarrassing.’

‘Democrats beat you in ratings every night, except one, when your wife was giving a speech. Ouch. That’s gotta be awkward at the dinner table,’ the ad also said.

Democrats, indeed, had edged out Republicans every night of the convention except for the night when first lady Melania Trump gave her speech from the newly redone White House Rose Garden.

The Fox polls give Biden more of an edge than some of the other recent surveys.

In North Carolina, Fox has Biden ahead by 4 points, while the Real Clear Politics polling average only has him leading by .6 per cent. In Wisconsin, Biden is ahead by 8 points, according to Fox, while the RCP average says he’s just four points ahead.

And in Arizona, Fox has Biden leading by 9 points, while the polling average sits at a 5-point advantage for the Democratic nominee.