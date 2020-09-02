Donald Trump mocks ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi over her visit to closed hair salon

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:18 EDT, 2 September 2020 | Updated: 12:23 EDT, 2 September 2020

President Donald Trump mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for getting caught mask-less at a beauty salon, flaunting San Francisco COVID-19 rules.

‘The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal,’ Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. ‘She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!’

In another tweet on the topic, Trump boasted ‘we will almost certainly take back the House.’

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Pelosi had visited a San Francisco beauty salon the day before for a wash and blow-out and was seen on the salon’s security walking around without a mask.

President Donald Trump mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday morning for getting caught mask-less and inside a San Francisco beauty salon, flaunting the city’s COVID-19 rules

Fox News broke the story Tuesday that the House speaker had infuriated a salon owner for getting her hair done inside by one of the stylists who’s an independent contractor

San Francisco beauty parlors weren’t supposed to open until September 1, the next day, and services were to be done outside only.

The salon owner Erica Kious called Pelosi’s visit a ‘slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feel that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.’

Kious also explained what happened.

The owner rents out chairs to different stylists and one of the stylists took on Pelosi as a client when the House speaker’s normal sylist was unavailable.

The stylist reached out to Kious Sunday night.

‘I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do? Kious told Fox News, adding that she ‘can’t control’ what her individual stylists do.

Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said in a statement that ‘the speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.’

He added that the speaker followed the rules as they were presented to her by the sylist.

‘This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,’ Hammill told Fox News. ‘The speaker complies with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.’

But Kious was still angry.

‘We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,’ the salon owner said. ‘I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen. I am a single mom, I have two small children and I have no income.’

‘The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face,’ Kious added.

Trump’s shaming of Pelosi comes less than a week after he hosted 1,500 supporters on the White House lawn and didn’t require them to wear masks. Attendees’ chairs were also not spread six feet apart as they watched Trump deliver his Republican National Convention address.

And while Trump’s campaign has urged mask-wearing at his rallies, in New Hampshire on Friday an audience of supporters booed when they were told to put on their masks.

The president’s tweet also referenced the fact that Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who Pelosi endorsed for Massachusetts Senate, lost his primary Tuesday night to the seat’s incumbent, Sen. Ed Markey.