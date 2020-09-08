Donald Trump says ‘economy will collapse’ and the ‘mob will keep stealing your food’ if Biden wins

Donald Trump says the ‘economy will collapse’ and the ‘rioters, anarchists and looters’ will take over if Biden wins and it would be an ‘insult to our country’ if Kamala Harris becomes the first female president
- Donald Trump on Tuesday night held a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Trump claimed there were 15,000 people at his rally
- The president whipped up his fans with threats of mob-rule under Joe Biden
- He said: ‘The only way they can win is by doing very bad things’
Donald Trump has told his cheering supporters in North Carolina that ‘the economy will collapse’ if Joe Biden is elected in November, warning that ‘mob rule’ will take over the United States.
Speaking in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, the president enjoyed riffing off his familiar themes of chaos in Democrat-run cities and the mental stability of his opponent.
‘Biden’s plan is to appease the domestic terrorists. My plan is to arrest them,’ he said.
Trump also attacked Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, saying it would be ‘an insult to the country’ is she became the first female president.
Harris is on the ticket as Biden’s vice-president pick.
Donald Trump staged a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday night
The president said he had been told 15,000 people were in attendance on Tuesday
‘Mexico is paying for the wall,’ he said. ‘Even though they don’t say it.
‘We’re going to put a toll booth at the border. And maybe do something with remittances,’ he said.
Trump said the wall ‘is almost completed’ and was ‘wired for every single thing you could have’.
As of August 7, work had been completed on 30 miles of barriers where none had existed prior to Trump’s presidency, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Of that amount, five miles are ‘primary’ barriers – the first to be encountered – while 25 miles are ‘secondary’ barriers beyond the primary ones.
Funding had been identified for another 157 miles of new wall that is ‘in the pre-construction phase,’ according to the agency.
The president took to the stage in North Carolina at 7pm on Tuesday, whipping up his supporters into a frenzy
Fans of the president wore his campaign t-shirt and baseball caps, and held up signs proclaiming their support
After Trump’s stop in Winston-Salem, two of his sons will also be campaigning for their father in North Carolina.
Eric Trump is expected to speak at a campaign event on Wednesday in High Point.
The following day, Donald Trump Jr. will be campaigning in Hendersonville.
