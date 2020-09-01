Donald Trump says they are investigating plane ‘full of thugs in black uniforms’ heading to the RNC 

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump appeared on Fox News on Monday night to claim that ‘a plane full of thugs’ boarded a flight intent on causing chaos at the Republican National Convention.

The president spoke to Laura Ingraham for an interview on Monday which, at times, even made her raise her eyebrows.

Trump said that someone was on a flight to Washington DC, ahead of his Thursday speech, and saw the crowd of ‘thugs’.

‘This person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people in the plane [with] this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,’ Trump insisted.

‘This is all happening.’

Trump said that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, was having his ‘strings’ pulled by ‘people in the dark shadows, people you have never heard of.’

Ingraham replied: ‘What does that mean? That sounds like conspiracy theory.’

He replies: ‘We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city, this weekend.

‘And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.

‘They’re on a plane.’

When asked for details, he replied: ‘I’ll tell you some time. It’s under investigation right now.’

Protests erupted outside the White House on Thursday evening, as Trump addressed the RNC

Republicans attending the White House speech on Thursday needed escorting away

While Trump spoke, yells and chants could be heard from protesters in the background

The president said ‘very stupid rich people’ were fomenting violence.

‘The money is coming from some very stupid rich people [who] have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before,’ he said.

His reference to ‘this weekend’ was perplexing, given the RNC finished on Thursday.

This weekend saw lethal violence in Portland, Oregon, as a member of a self-professed militia was shot and killed on Saturday night by a man who calls himself an anti-fascist.

Portland police are pictured out on Sunday night after another evening of violence

Anti-racist and anti-fascist protesters clashed across the US, as in Georgia on August 15

The confrontations were sparked by a pro-Trump caravan of vehicles which set off in a procession through the city – the scene of protest every night since George Floyd was killed on May 25.

When the caravan veered from its intended route and entered the downtown area, violent clashes ensued.

The weekend also saw further protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a white police officer a week ago.

The gunman and the victim in Portland were both local people, with no need to board a plane.

Aaron Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was from Portland.

The man accused of his murder, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was from Clackamas, just outside Portland.

Trump said: ‘Portland has been burning for many years, for decades.’

He said the city was ‘a disgrace’.