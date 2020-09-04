BBNaija : I Can Never Do What Erica Is Doing With Kiddwaya – Dorathy (Video)

Dorathy said:

“I’m a different person outside the house.

“Outside the house I’m a calm person and I’m one person everybody will come to with their relationship problems

“I think myself and Vee are alike when it comes to relationships but she allows herself to be in love while I’m too guarded for that.

“I can never be Erica, I don’t know how to do Public display of affection (PDA ) especially here. For me being here is about the money.

“It’s always hard for me to love because I know when I do I love too much and end up hurting myself. I need to visit a therapist about my heart.”