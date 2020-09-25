Dozens killed, houses destroyed as floods ravage North-central Nigeria

State governments in the North-central region of Nigeria are employing measures to halt the perennial flooding ravaging parts of the zone and alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that torrential rains accompanied by strong winds have in recent weeks claimed many lives, destroyed hundreds of houses and washed away farmlands and domestic animals in the sub-region.

The catastrophe compelled the governments in the zone to take steps to avert further flooding and provide succour to the affected people such as temporary shelters, food and medicines.

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule ordered the immediate evacuation of persons whose houses had been submerged by flood in Nasarawa, headquarters of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The executive secretary said the state government was working with traditional and community leaders to come up with a directive banning approval and sale of lands near riverine areas of the state.

In Kogi, the State Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofaiye, said many communities in some local government areas in the state had been ravaged by floods.

Mr Omofaiye said such communities included places in Kotonkarfe, Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Ibaji local government areas.

He said some victims of the disaster had already been moved to IDPs camps in Kotonkarfe, while the IDPs camps and flood estates in Lokoja were being prepared through clearing of their surroundings and fumigation for resettlement of the flood victims.