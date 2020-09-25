Dozens killed, houses destroyed as floods ravage North-central Nigeria

State governments in the North-central region of Nigeria are employing measures to halt the perennial flooding ravaging parts of the zone and alleviate the sufferings of the victims.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that torrential rains accompanied by strong winds have in recent weeks claimed many lives, destroyed hundreds of houses and washed away farmlands and domestic animals in the sub-region.
The catastrophe compelled the governments in the zone to take steps to avert further flooding and provide succour to the affected people such as temporary shelters, food and medicines.
In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule ordered the immediate evacuation of persons whose houses had been submerged by flood in Nasarawa, headquarters of Nasarawa Local Government Area.
The executive secretary said the state government was working with traditional and community leaders to come up with a directive banning approval and sale of lands near riverine areas of the state.
In Kogi, the State Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofaiye, said many communities in some local government areas in the state had been ravaged by floods.
Mr Omofaiye said such communities included places in Kotonkarfe, Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Ibaji local government areas.
He said some victims of the disaster had already been moved to IDPs camps in Kotonkarfe, while the IDPs camps and flood estates in Lokoja were being prepared through clearing of their surroundings and fumigation for resettlement of the flood victims.
The Governor of Niger-State, Abubakar Sani Bello [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Bello || @abusbello]
He said that the state government had identified 13 resettlement sites in Muregi, Akere and Ketso, among others, where the affected communities were being resettled.
He said that compensations had been paid and allocation of plots to the affected communities would soon commence.
The director-general blamed the flooding partly on the situation where the state was home to three hydro-electric dams- Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba, and River Niger and River Kaduna flowing across parts of the state.
Similarly, the Benue Government has assured residents of flood prone areas of its plans to tackle the incessant flooding in communities in the state.
The State Director of Environment, Richarge Azaagee, who disclosed this, said plans were underway to address some of the flooding challenges, especially in Makurdi.
Mr Azaagee denied that the government had abandoned communities suffering from flood related challenges.
He said the government had already identified the causes of flooding in some communities/settlements and was working toward fixing them.
“The problem of erosion and flood is not just in Kaamem community alone, it cuts across many communities in Makurdi and the state at large.
NAN reports that places badly hit by flood in Makurdi are Agber village, Behind ITF Makurdi, Wurukum market, part of Judges Quarters, Low Level, Down Katsina-Ala Street, Kaamem community, Achussah village, and Nyiman village amongst others. (NAN)
