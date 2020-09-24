Daily News

DPR to partner oil marketers to drive FG’s downstream sector programmes

DPR goes hard on illegal gas operators in Kogi, seals off 15 outletsBy Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Wednesday, said it will partner with petroleum products depot owners and oil marketers to achieve the Federal Government’s programme for the downstream petroleum industry.

In a statement, signed by its Head Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, the DPR identified the government’s downstream programme and aspirations to include price freedom, optimum petroleum products distribution network, petroleum products supply sufficiency and curbing of petroleum products cross border leakages.

Speaking during  the  visit   of members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN, to DPR in Lagos, Director   of   Petroleum   Resources,  Mr. Sarki Auwalu, also outlined  four  cardinal  focus for downstream operations, as parts of efforts to continue to enable business and create opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

He listed the four focus areas as quality for product assurance and customer satisfaction; quantity   for   transparency,   value   for   money   and   consumer   protection; safety   for personnel/assets   and   public  safety; and integrity   for   investment   protection  and  business continuity.

Auwalu added that  with  the  ministerial   declaration  of  2020  as ‘Year of Gas’,   a  new world  of alternative fuels and  investment  opportunities  had been  created.

He encouraged DAPPMAN executive officers to avail themselves of these opportunities and partner with DPR to enable value creation for investors and government.

The DPR added that the DPR had developed a Gas Business Incentives and Support Programme (GBISP) to   drive   gas   expansion   and   penetration.

According to him, key   strategic   initiatives,  such   as implementation   of   the   gas   network   code   programme   to   encourage   gas-based  industries’, GBI,   support   for   duty   waivers   consideration   for   equipment,   tools   and   materials   for downstream gas facilities, streamlined registration for Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, resellers and the ongoing gas commercialisation programme have been put in place to achieve the GBISP.

Also speaking, Chairman of  DAPPMAN, Dame  Winifred Akpani,  commended the Department for its robust regulatory initiatives and engagements with stakeholders in the oil and gas sector which has created the enabling environment for their businesses.

She said that DAPPMAN would continue to provide support for  government policies especially in its drive for price freedom in the downstream sector.

