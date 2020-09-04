Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M monthly amid couple’s billion dollar divorce

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:13 EDT, 3 September 2020 | Updated: 20:36 EDT, 3 September 2020

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has filed court docs asking for almost $2 million monthly from the rapper, who has a net worth of around $800 million.

Young, 50, has asked a Los Angeles court for temporary spousal support in the amount of $1,936,399, and also wants the Beats by Dr. Dre mogul, 55, to pay her $5 million in fees she’s spent on their split, TMZ reported Thursday.

Young, who is represented by attorney Samantha Spector, filed for divorce from The Next Episode artist earlier this summer after 24 years of marriage, as they share two children – son Truice Young, 23 and daughter Truly Young, 19.

Insiders told TMZ that Nicole’s quality of life has not changed since filing for divorce in July, as she resides at the Malibu, California home they had shared, with amenities such as luxury vehicles and a staff.

The Compton, California native, sources told the outlet, is going to tell the court that the stability of her lifestyle means she doesn’t need the nearly $2 million she’s asking the court for a month.

The former N.W.A. member and Young have been at odds over a prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet.

Young, who was previously wed to NBA player Sedale Threatt, said she initially signed one before their May 25, 1996 wedding, but Dr. Dre later destroyed it during the better times in the marriage two years later.

Dr. Dre is telling the court that his estranged wife signed the document and it remains in effect.

In late July, the music mogul, whose real name is Andre Young, told a Los Angeles court that Young will not give him back his motorcycle, golf clubs and firearms from the Malibu home they formerly shared, according to The Blast. He has since moved into a Brentwood, California home.

His legal team noted that he has allowed Young into the Brentwood residence when she went to get her items, and now wants her to reciprocate.

The Let Me Ride rapper in court docs has claimed full possession over the family’s $1 billion and property, leading Young to request $1 million to ‘maintain the financial status quo.’