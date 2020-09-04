Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Demands For $2 Million A Month In Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young said she wants to receive monthly payments of $2million from him after she filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, according to reports by The Mirror.

The music mogul, 55, who boasts an impressive net worth of $800million according to Forbes, and Nicole, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as they filed for divorce in June.

Now Nicole has requested the court for temporary spousal support in the amount of $1,936,399. She also wants the rapper, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, to pay her $5million in fees she’s spent on their divorce.

The estranged couple shares two grown children; son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19, therefore, child support won’t be an issue.

Nicole’s quality of life has not changed since filing for divorce in July, as she resides at the Malibu, California home they had shared, with amenities such as luxury vehicles and staff as reported by The Mirror.

The former N.W.A. member and Young have been at odds over a prenuptial agreement. $1 billion is on the line after Nicole claimed she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996 and that Dre later regretted it and tore it up while they were married.

However, Dr. Dre tells the court that his estranged wife signed the document and it remains in effect.

In new legal documents, Nicole says her estranged husband is now worth £1bn, way more than when they tied the knot. Part of his fortune comes from his founding of the Beats Electronics brand.

The rapper is also the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and was previously a co-owner of Death Row Records.

Nicole and Dr. Dre made their last public appearance together in February when they attended a Tom Ford fashion show with their daughter.