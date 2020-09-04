Dramatic moment a crane tips over on a barge and falls into river while dredging in Vietnam 

By Emer Scully For Mailonline

Published: 04:30 EDT, 3 September 2020

A large crane has been captured buckling under the pressure of a heavy load while clearing soil out of a river.

The crane was working on the Co Chien River in Vinh Long, Vietnam, when a particularly heavy load sent the machine crashing into the water.

Footage showed the moment the crane operator pulled the soil up out of the water.

The machine appeared to struggle slightly under the weight of the load and the entire barge started to tip – to the horror of the workers on board.

Two men were using powerful hosepipes to loosen the soil already collected on the vessel.

Suddenly, the crane dramatically fell to one side. The workers abandoned their hosepipes and ran away from the crane as it crashed into the sea, turning until it was upside down when it entered the water.

The 34-second clip ends with three workers standing on the platform in shock as they try to work out what to do

The crane operator managed to jump out of the machine and was uninjured.

The 34-second clip ends with three workers standing on the platform in shock as they try to work out what to do.

One person who saw the accident on April 19 said: ‘The crane that was working on the barge to scoop up soil in the river suddenly turned upside down into the river. Fortunately, the operator was able to jump out and survive.’