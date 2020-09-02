DSS denies questioning Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage

By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports it invited Marvin Record boss, Michael Ajereh alias Don Jazzy and music sensation Tiwa Savage for questioning over political utterances against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The duo, until recently, has been vocal about their displeasure with insecurity, bad governance and other issues plaguing the society.

Although it was not clear when the alleged invitations and interrogations of the artists were carried out, an online medium on Tuesday night claimed the meeting held in Lagos two-weeks ago.

It also claimed questioning by the DSS and the Police forced both music stars to tone down their social media activism as they were warned to be careful with their posts.

But The Nation observed irregularities in the post, especially with respect to the claim that Zubairu Muazu was Commissioner of Police (CP) who invited the artists to warn them.

Muazu, now an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), was redeployed from Lagos Police Command last November after his promotion.

Dismissing the allegation, an irritated spokesman for DSS, Peter Afunanya, who did not allow the reporter ask her question yelled: “We did not invite any musician.”

Asked if the DSS has never invited or detained for questioning in recent times, Afunanya simply hung the phone. Further calls to him were rejected.

Don Jazzy took to his official Twitter page to mock news of his alleged interrogation.

In an 11-second video, he whimsically asked “what is quizzes?” in reaction to the headline of the online news site.

At the time of this report, neither of the musicians has publicly denied nor confirmed the story.

Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, did not pick several calls to his telephone numbers.