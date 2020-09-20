Dungannon end 64-year wait for Tyrone SFC title after shootout epic

Trillick 1-12 Dungannon 1-12 (AET): Dungannon win 8-7 on penalties

Dungannon won an epic Tyrone SFC final on penalties on an emotional night at Healy Park as they bridged a 64-year gap since their last success.

A gripping decider against champions Trillick could not be decided after extra-time, and it was defender Ciaran Barker who slotted home the winning kick after each side had hit 10 penalties each.

All four of Dungannon’s championship ties have gone to extra-time, but this one extended further, and ended with the underdogs holding their nerve.

No club has managed to retain the O’Neill Cup in 15 years, and Trillick were unable to break that trend despite a strong start that had them in prime position.

They exuded the confidence of champions as they took the game to the challengers in the opening quarter, moving the ball cleverly with willing support runners always available.

Former Tyrone attacker Lee Brennan got them going with a couple of long-range frees, and smacked in a 14th minute goal, running on to Niall Donnelly’s pass to beat Daire Martin with a searing finish.

The Clarkes stunned the O’Neill Cup holders with a third quarter barrage, outscoring their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1, with substitute Paddy Quinn smashing home their 44th minute goal.

Trillick’s composure had deserted them, but they did recover to hit four on the trot, veteran substitute Niall Gormley easing them two ahead after Brennan and Ciaran Daly had hit the target.

Late on they had a long range free from Ciaran Barker, before substitute Kiefer Morgan thumped over a long range equaliser in stoppage time, tying it up at 1-9 each.

And in extra-time, Trillick needed a late leveller from Brennan to send it to penalties after Quinn had edged the Clarkes back in front.

Dungannon: D Martin; C Barker (0-2, one free, one ‘45), D Walsh, C Devlin; D O’Hagan, S Molloy, M McKearney; O Mallon, P McNulty; D Jones (0-1), M Walsh, R Jones; L Mallon, P Molloy (0-2, one free), P Donaghy (0-3, two frees). Subs: P Quinn (1-2) for P Molloy, K Morgan (0-2, one free) for L Mallon, K Barker for S Molloy, C Corrigan for O’Hagan, B McNulty for O Mallon, L Mallon for R Jones, C McKee for D Jones.

Trillick: R Kelly; S O’Donnell, R Kelly, G McCarron (0-1); M Gallagher, R Brennan, D McDonnell; R Donnelly, L Gray (0-1); M Donnelly, N Donnelly, R Gray; J Garrity, L Brennan (1-7, six frees, one ‘45), S Garrity. Subs: D Gallagher for O’Donnell, C Daly (0-2) for N Donnelly, D Kelly for McDonnell, N Gormley (0-1) for S Garrity, McDonnell for M Gallagher, D McQuaid for J Garrity, G McKenna for D Kelly.

Referee: S Meehan (Glenelly).