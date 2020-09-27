Duty of police authorities to provide security for protesters, Falana says

Femi Falana

Radical lawyer Femi Falana has revealed that in exercise of their fundamental rights of freedom of expression and assembly guaranteed by sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution the members of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) and other concerned citizens have resolved to participate in the public protests scheduled to take place throughout Nigeria with effect from September 28, 2020. The peacef protests will be conducted within the ambit of the COVID-19 Regulations.

However, we are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to provide adequate security for the protesters. This call is anchored on the case of All Nigeria People Party & Ors (2006) CHR 181 wherein the Federal High Court struck down the provisions of the Public Order Act which required permit for public meetings and rallies.

Consequently, the Court proceeded to grant an order of perpetual injunction “restraining the Defendant (the Inspector-General of Police) whether by himself, his agents, privies and servants from further preventing the Plaintiffs and other aggrieved citizens of Nigeria from organizing or convening peaceful assemblies, meetings and rallies against unpopular government measures and policies.”

