Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson is pictured with his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine at his Hollywood Walk of Fame event in 2017 | Image: Daily Mail UKFilmMagic

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Wednesday that his family recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson, 48, posted a video to his Instagram and shared that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, 35, and their two daughters all tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago but they’re now “on the other end of it” and are “no longer contagious.”

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said in the video.

“Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he added. “I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut.”

The former wrestler, who is now recovering said that he and his family are “counting our blessings because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

He revealed that they were infected apparently by close friends who visited the family’s home. Johnson added that he has since implemented new rules about guests.

“Having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course, you want that because you want that connection and you want to be with the people who you love and care about,” he said. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily to keep them away, I’m not saying that, but what I am saying now is apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house.”

He also urged people to wear their facemasks. “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda,” he said.

“It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.”

Last month topped Forbes highest-paid actors list, earning a staggering $87.5 million.