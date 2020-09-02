Eaglets’ Olusegun joins Danish club

By Taofeek Babalola

ABS of Ilorin FC forward, Olakunle Olusegun has completed a move to the Danish Professional Football Club Boldklubben Fremad Amager in a long term contract for an undisclosed fee.

ABS Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, confirmed this in a statement yesterday that the club has concluded his transfer to the Amager Vest-based outfit in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Chukwuemeka revealed that the player had been sent to FDC Vista of Russia since 2019 before his move to Fremad Amager. The National U-17 player will wear Jersey number 6 at the club.

“I am very proud to have signed my first contract abroad and it is an exciting step towards my goals for the future. When I was included in Nigeria’s U17 national team, I was hoping to get my first contract abroad. Now that the shift is in place, I can focus on my development,” said Olusegun after his unveiling yesterday.

He added; “I was included at the training camp with Fremad Amager several times in February in Turkey and I was able to show myself there.

I already know several of the players, and I have just met them all in Turkey. I have talked a lot with Sodiq and Sammy, and they have prepared me for life in Denmark.

“Both the country and the club seem like a perfect solution to me and therefore it was an easy choice. I’m looking forward to making my debut.”