East Africa: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya

Addis Ababa — Heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in parts of Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya in the coming eight days, according to Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The press release issued by IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center today stated that moderate rainfall from 50-200 mm is also expected from September 22-29 in southern parts of Sudan, much of South Sudan, western and central Ethiopia, parts of north-eastern Somalia, much of Uganda, central and western Kenya, and most parts of Rwanda and Burundi.

It further said light rainfall less than 50 mm is forecasted in central parts of Sudan, western Eritrea; parts of northern, southern and eastern Ethiopia; coastal parts of Djibouti, parts of south-eastern South Sudan, northern and Southern Somalia, north-western and south-eastern Kenya, few areas of north-eastern and western Uganda, and parts of north-western and eastern coast of Tanzania.

Dry conditions are expected in parts of western, southern and central Tanzania; northern and north-eastern Kenya, central Somalia, parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Ethiopia, eastern parts of Eritrea, Djibouti, and northern Sudan, was indicated.