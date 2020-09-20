Daily News

EBONYI CRASH: Buhari grieves as bodies of 14 mourners recovered from river

By
0
Post Views: Visits 51

We've developed homegrown Integrated SDG Model — BuhariBy Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ebonyi State over the motor accident on Akaeze-Ukwu River Friday night, in which several passengers died.

14 bodies were reportedly recovered from the accident site yesterday after a bus carrying 30 people returning from a burial plunged into a river.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: NSA, Security Chiefs visit Katsina

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu,  said, “We are saddened and aggrieved at this colossal loss of human lives.”

He said that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria were with the families of the victims of this accident.

Vanguard

Police arrest man for burying grandson alive

Previous article

Son of police commissioner allegedly injected to death cries for justice

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News