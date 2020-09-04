Ebonyi destitutes home raises alarm over incessant robbery attacks

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Destitutes and old people living at the St. Vicent De poor Old People’s Home, Kpirikpiri in Abakliki, Ebonyi State have raised the alarm over incessant attacks and robberies by hoodlums.

They appealed to the state government to protect them from such attacks noting that their lives and properties are now at in danger.

Caretaker of the Home, Mr. Lekpa John made the appeal in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He spoke when the Federal Government Special Public Work Selection Committee for Ebonyi state led by Edward Nkwegu visited the home to enrol some of them into the scheme.

Mr. Lekpa lamented that the home was invaded by hoodlums more than three times in August alone.

According to him, many of his colleagues at the home no longer have mobile phones as a result of the constant robberies.

He noted that the women in the home lost about four of their sewing machines to the robbers during the last robbery a few days ago.

Mr. Lekpa commended President Muhammadu Buhari for running what he termed pro-poor government, noting that the APC- led federal government has remembered the poor and the less privileged more than any other administration in the past.

‘’I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC –led federal government for always remembering us. It is on record that during the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, it is only the APC in the state that remembered us by giving us palliative. And today Buhari has remembered us again .It is our prayer that next government in this state will come from the APC.

“I must use this opportunity to appeal to you people to tell the government to protect us from armed hoodlums and armed robbers .We have become their cheap target as they now raid this place almost on daily basis.

“Just few days ago, we were inside our rooms hearing some footsteps, by the time we came out some our members sewing machines had been carted away. Three days ago, they came again and stole our phones,’’ Lekpa said.

Addressing journalists after touring some destitute and poor people’s homes across the state, the Chairman of the SPW selection committee in the state, Chief Edward Nkwegu, said the target of the exercise was to ensure that destitute, less privileged and the poor were not left out in the federal government empowerment scheme.

The Committee also visited Mile 4 Hospital Leprosy Colony and various labourers clusters.