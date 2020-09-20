Ebonyi ghastly accident: 13 dead bodies recovered, 13 still missing

…Ebonyi Govt. had to bring in Divers from Cross River, Rivers – Ivo Chairman

The recovered bus

By Peter Okutu

NO fewer than 13 lifeless bodies were Saturday recovered from the Akaezeulwu River in Akaeze Development Centre of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Akaezeulwu River is the location of the deadly motor accident, involving a 608 bus that plunged into it on Friday night with over 30 passengers.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the bus was recovered from the River as divers from neighbouring States were brought in to rescue the victims.

Vanguard had reported how a bus carrying over 36 passengers plunged into the River along the Akaeze-Ishiagu expressway of Ivo LGA of the State.

Five of the passengers, who were returning from a burial, were rescued and taken to hospital on Friday night.

However, one of them died at the hospital while the others are said to still be unconscious.

Chairman of Ivo LGA, Onyebuchi Ogbadu confirmed the recovery of more thirteen dead bodies from the said River.

According to him, the State government had to bring in divers from Rivers and Cross River states to help in the search of the bus.

“The divers were able to locate the bus and pushed it up to enable the crane to pull it out”, he said.

The Chairman said they are still searching for the remaining passengers aboard the bus.

“The driver said he was carrying 32 persons in the bus, so we are still looking for about 13 more persons or thereabout”

Ogbadu said the driver was able to dive out of the bus as it was plunging into the river and was one of those rescued on Friday night.

