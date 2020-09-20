Ebonyi Governor Orders Investigation Into Akaeze Bridge Accident

Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi has ordered an investigation into the accident which occurred on Akaeze Bridge in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor during his visit to the scene of the accident on Saturday called on all the security agencies to urgently expedite action in unveiling the reason behind the ugly incident.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity. Francis Nwaze, the governor also sympathised with the families of the deceased, describing the incident as devastating.

READ ALSO: Eight Passengers Burnt To Death In Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Accident

He urged drivers to always exercise caution while plying the routes, noting that the state government is committed to reducing road accidents, hence the increased construction of roads.

15 dead bodies were recovered from Akaeze River on Saturday after a commercial bus conveying 38 passengers plunged in the river.

Four persons were rescued while efforts continue to rescue the remaining trapped passengers.