Ebonyi road accident: Death toll rises to 22 as 3 more bodies are recovered from river

Sympathizers gather at the accident scene

The Police Command in Ebonyi says three more corpses have been recovered from the Akaeze-Ukwu river, where a Mercedes 608-model bus plunged into the river on Sept. 18.

This brings the total of deaths in the accident to 22.

The incident occurred at Akaeze Ukwu community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The 32-passenger bus was returning from a funeral in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state to Enugu State when the accident occurred.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the recovery of the three additional corpses in an interview with NAN on Wednesday.

“On Sept. 22, at about 4.20 p.m. three additional corpses were recovered from the Ivo River.

“They have been deposited at Izunma Hospital Mortuary, Akaeze in the Ivo Local Government Area, awaiting autopsy,’’ NAN quotes Odah as saying.

Four persons are still receiving medical attention in the hospital.

