Ebonyi State Longest Reigning Monarch Dies At 81

The longest reigning traditional ruler in Ebonyi, ‘Agaba Idu II of Izhia Kingdom’ Israel Chibueze-Agbo, is dead.

Ebonyi state’s longest serving monarch, His Royal Highness, Eze Israel Chibueze Agbo, the Ogaba Idu II of Izhia in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state has died at the age of 81.

Eze Chibueze Agbo who became the Ogaba Idu II of Izhia in 1978, died on Tuesday September 1 after spending 42 years on the throne. The monarch’s death was announced at his Umuagaraeze palace in Ohaukwu and it was gathered that he will be buried on Saturday November 28.

The deceased was father to the Ebonyi governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 governorship election, Chief Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo.

The death was announced by Mr Chinedu Chibueze-Agbo, first son of the deceased, on behalf of the family and the Izhia Council of Chiefs at the palace in Izhia on Tuesday.

‘’On behalf of the Ogaba’s family, of Umuagaraeze Izhia,Ohaukwu local government area Ebonyi state ,I stand here to announce the death of our father, HRH Eze Chibueze Agbo, Ogaba Idu II of Izhia, today 1st September 2020. He is a former chairman Ohaukwu traditional rulers council,former chairman of Ebonyi north zone traditional rulers council and one time chairman of traditional rulers of old Abakaliki zone. He was made the traditional ruler in 1978. And he served the community for 42 years. He died at the age of 81. May his soul rest in peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...