Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are now parents to a newborn baby girl.

Sheeran, 29, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl last week. He shared a picture of a tiny pair of navy socks.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…” He said in his first post since he announced a social media break in December.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

He added “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

In 2018, Sheeran announced his engagement to his childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cherry Seaborn and they married in January a year later. “Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well x,” he said.

Seaborn is the inspiration of the song “Perfect”. The couple is rarely pictured in public together. She appeared in the music video for “Put It All On Me” a collaboration with Ella Mai. The video is a visual celebration of love in all its many forms.