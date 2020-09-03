Ede Poly partners UK varsity on research

The Federal Polytechnic, Ede is presently collaborating with the Leads Beckett University, UK on the Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) grant.

The project is titled, “Improved nutrition and sustainable livelihoods for female informal workers in Nigeria and Ghana.”

The project, which runs from March 2020 through March 2021, has University of Ghana as the collaborating institution.

Unit Head, Nutrition and Dietetics, Mr. Oyetunji O. Akinola, is the institution’s focal person alongside Mr. Henry A. Erikowa, consultant on farm projects and entrepreneurial development.

The Rector, Dr John Taiwo had in 2019 signed the Leads Beckett overseas due diligence questionnaire- Pre award documentation.