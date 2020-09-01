Edo 2020: APC suspends campaign, as 2 die in convoy accident

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Two policemen on Tuesday, died in an accident involving the campaign convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while he was on his way to Usen in Ovia SouthWest local government area. The incident was said to have happened around 1 o clock.

The accident happened around the by-pass in Oluku Ovia North-East local government area.

As a result of the incident, the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called off his rally at Usen, following the road crash.

It was gathered that a trailer ran into the travelling campaign convoy hitting the back-up vehicle that the police were riding in.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the campaign said it was suspending the scheduled event, to honour the dead.

On behalf of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief and pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, the campaign said Edo would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan said Oshiomhole was okay and that they were waiting for more details from security agencies.

Several calls to the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo was not picked and the same for the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benamaisa said he was waiting for the police to give details before he could officially release the same to the public. He said he has deployed his personnel to the area to get details.

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over the road accident.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie quoted the governor as commiserating with the families of the victims of the crash and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

According to him, “I received the news of the accident with shock and commiserate with the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over the very unfortunate incident involving their security aides and top chieftains of the party in the campaign team.”

He added, “While we pray for strength for the families of the deceased persons, we also pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured and are receiving treatment.”

Vanguard