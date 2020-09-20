Edo 2020: Buhari congratulates Obaseki, hails INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election.

He also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth process that led to the emergence of Obaseki.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “President Buhari has commended the election process in Edo State which led to the victory of @GovernorObaseki as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“”I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.

“He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.”