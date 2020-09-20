Daily News

Edo 2020: INEC announces results of 14 LGAs with PDP winning in most councils

By Alemma Aliu

The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far announced the results of 14 local government areas with the Peoples Democratic Party winning in most of the councils.

The LGAs announced so far are:

Egor local government area APC – 10202, PDP – 27621

Uhunmwonde APC – 5972, PDP – 10022

Ikpoba-Okha APC – 18218, PDP – 41030

Oredo APC 18365, PDP – 43498

Ovia North East APC – 9907, PDP-16937

Igueben APC – 5199, PDP – 7879

Esan North East APC – 6556, PDP – 13579

Esan Central APC -6719, PDP – 10694

Owan West APC – 11193, PDP-11485

Etsako West APC-26,140, PDP- 17959

Esan South East APC – 9237, PDP – 10563

Owan East APC – 19295, PDP-14762

Esan West APC – 7189, PDP – 17434

