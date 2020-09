Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu denies being under pressure to concede

Ize-Iyamu

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has debunked claims that he is under pressure from party leaders to accept defeat.

In a statement by his Director of Communication and Media, John Mayaki, Ize-Iyamu was quoted as also condemning a video that went viral where he was calling on Governor Godwin Obaseki to come back to the APC and urged the media to desist from speculative reports.

The statement said, “I was shocked this morning when I saw reports saying I begged Obaseki to return to APC after the election. While immediately responding to it, another one emerged. I will restate that I never begged him to return after the election. I deliberately did not reply when I saw all that rumour on social media with people tagging me in them.

“Now I saw another report in the media stating that APC leaders are mounting pressure on me to accept defeat. In all fairness to the National leadership of my party, they never mounted any pressure on me. So I wonder where their source got information from. The public reposes a lot of trust in the media for authentic information. What happens when this trust is betrayed?”

Meanwhile, Ize-Iyamu reiterated his earlier position that he had not yet made up his mind on the next step to take.

“I already tweeted that I am studying the result and consulting widely on my next line of action. Speculative reporting must be condemned. When I make up my mind, I will let my supporters know. For now, patience is what I implore. Not violence, not anger will help us now. Dignity will manifest in how we bounce back from this minor setback,” he said.

