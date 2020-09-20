Daily News

Edo 2020: LGA RESULTS

By
0
Edo 2020: Sorting, counting of votes start

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Results of three more local government areas have been released by the returning officers and the three won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are:

Etsako East LGA: APC – 17011, PDP- 10668,


Akoko-Edo LGA: APC – 22963, PDP – 20101


Etsako-Central LGA: APC -8359, PDP – 7478

Vanguard

