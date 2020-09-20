Edo 2020: LGA RESULTS

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City
Results of three more local government areas have been released by the returning officers and the three won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
They are:
Etsako East LGA: APC – 17011, PDP- 10668,
Akoko-Edo LGA: APC – 22963, PDP – 20101
Etsako-Central LGA: APC -8359, PDP – 7478
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments