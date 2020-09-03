Edo 2020: Oba of Benin meet Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, Oyegun, Obaseki, Shaibu (FULL VIDEO)

IT was a historic moment, on Thursday, as the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, met with political parties and leaders, where he sued for peace and urged them to emulate the action of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 when he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

First to meet with the monarch were the two gladiators: Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, who Oba Ewuare II said they were heating up the polity.

SEE FULL VIDEO HERE:

