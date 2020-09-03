Daily News

Edo 2020: Oba of Benin meet Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, Oyegun, Obaseki, Shaibu (FULL VIDEO)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 14

IT was a historic moment, on Thursday, as the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, met with political parties and leaders, where he sued for peace and urged them to emulate the action of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 when he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also read: Benin monarch tasks Edo Muslim community on virtues of love, forgiveness

First to meet with the monarch were the two gladiators: Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, who Oba Ewuare II said they were heating up the polity.

SEE FULL VIDEO HERE: 

Vanguard News

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

BBNaija : Samklef Shares Screenshots Of Chat Claiming An Alleged In-house Multichoice Worker Said Erica Ingested Kiddwaya’s Sperm After Two Hours Of S3x

Previous article

New York State probes March death of black man hooded by police

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News