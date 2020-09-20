EDO 2020: Obaseki is a man of destiny — Oborevwori 

…says he’s determined to take Edolites to the promised land

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a man of destiny with determination to lead his people to the promised land.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, rejoiced with Governor Godwin Obaseki who was re-elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying; “I want to thank the people of Edo state for voting massively for Governor Obaseki”.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was declared the winner of September 19 gubernatorial election with 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC who polled 223,619 votes.

Saying Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory was well deserved, he said: “The long-awaited Edo state Governorship election has come and gone with the candidate of the PDP and incumbent Governor Obaseki emerging as the winner.

While commending all PDP Governors and party faithful for standing solidly behind Governor Obaseki, the Speaker said that; “It is a good thing that collectively, we have returned Edo State back to the PDP family. South-South is the home of the PDP and I want to commend all those who made the victory of Governor Obaseki possible. We give God the glory.

“This is a well-deserved victory for the Governor, Edo people, people of the old Bendel and the entire people of the South-South region. This is democracy in action in Edo, the people have spoken through their votes, they voted and protected their votes.

“I congratulate the PDP and the people of the South-South region. To God be the glory”.

