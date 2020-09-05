Edo 2020: Obaseki vows to bury dictatorship

Obaseki Godwin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo says come Sept. 19 Edo people will bury dictatorship politically.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party said this on Friday during the ward-to-ward campaign rally at Ward eight, Ward 10, and Uselu market in Egor Local Government Area of Edo.

He noted that the “dictator” to be buried politically had already been retired politically.

He also said that the same “dictator” had before now sold the Uselu market adding that it was why the shop rental at the market was N1 million until the present administration, manned by him, came on board and reversed the sale.

According to him, what is bad is bad, adding that such people who do not have the well being of the people of the state at heart should not be allowed back to government.

The candidate emphasised that his administration was building institutions, noting that institutions would outlive individuals.

“Democracy will continue beyond us, institutions will outlive us, that is why this election is about building institutions,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Philip Shaibu, the deputy governorship candidate said that it was time for the youth to take their destiny in their hands.

Shaibu said that the nation and Edo in particular must return to the era of building institutions and not individuals for the benefit of all.

“Obaseki is a man of mission and vision for the state,” he declared.

He also charged the people not to be intimidated and ensure that their votes count on Sept. 19.

“Our future is in our hands, and we must provide leadership,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria