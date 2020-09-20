Edo 2020: Obaseki wins Ize-Iyamu’s LGA

By Alemma Aliu – Benin

After a brief delay that created anxiety among party supporters the result of Orhiomwon local government area, home of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost the area to his opponent and incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

APC – 10458



PDP – 13445

