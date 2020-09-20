EDO 2020: Oghiadomhe describes governorship poll as most credible

A former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, has described the just-concluded Edo Governorship election as most credible in recent time.

The former Chief of Staff stated this on a congratulatory message to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his victory at Saturday’s Gubernatorial election in Edo.

Oghiadomhe described the election as not only free and fair but also the most credible election Edo had witnessed in recent years.

He commended Gov. Obaseki for his resilience, determination and confidence in the nation’s democratic governance.

Oghiadomhe, who was Deputy Governor of Edo from 1999 until 2007, asserted that the re-election of Obaseki is a product of his uncommon performance in his first term and commitment to the needs and aspirations of Edo people.

He expressed confidence in the Governor’s ability to surpass his performance during his second term and make Edo the preferred destination for local and international investors.

The former Deputy Governor commended the people for turning out in large numbers and voting for a man who had carved a niche for himself in good governance and for believing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for a peaceful, free and fair election, Oghiadomhe commends the security agencies.

He also commended the traditional institution led by the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, the National Peace Committee and all stakeholders for their roles in having a violence-free election.

“I want to also extend hearty congratulations to the leaders and members of PDP for their hard work and loyalty.

“I pray for God’s abiding grace and wisdom for the Governor and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu,” he concluded.

It would be recalled that Obaseki was on Sunday afternoon announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the winner of the Governorship election conducted in the State on Saturday.

Obaseki of the PDP polled a total of 307,955 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu got 223,619 votes.

