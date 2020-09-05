Edo 2020: PDP says Education ministry fire not foreclosed

Chief Dan Orbih



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, threatened to set up an inquiry into the incident that led to the fire outbreak that razed the Ministry of Education, Iyaro, Benin, in 2011/2012.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman of the PDP Edo governorship election campaign council handed down the threat during the party’s ward-to-ward combined campaign rally for Wards one and two, Oredo Local Government Area.

Orbih said that the worrisome incident occured during former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole under questionable circumstances adding “those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

He said that if the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the immediate past governor of the state fails to stop talking about the educational qualification of the PDP candidate, he would personally sponsor an independent judicial enquiry into the fire outbreak.

He also said that no man could truncate the two terms of eight years tenure of its candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, adding that since the return to democracy, successive governments in the state had done two terms of interrupted eight years.

He noted that the tenure of Obaseki would not be an exception, adding that this was even more so because of the achievements of the present administration in the state.

He stressed that what the administration had achieved in four years was far greater and much more than what the immediate past administration achieved in eight years.

He explained that the administration had among other achievements completed projects abandoned for more than 45 years.

He further said that the eligible voters in the state should not be intimidated by the threat to unleash “human lions and tigers” during the election, saying the lions and tigers should find their way to the zoo.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has said that the Sept. 19, polls would strengthen the bond of unity of citizens of the state.

Obaseki noted that Edo had always been united and the unity had always reflected even during elections to choose the state governor.

He noted that he was optimistic that citizens of the state would not allow one man to disrupt the unity of the state.

He called on the electorate to rise up and stand together against divisive forces whose agenda was to cause disunity and chaos in the state.

