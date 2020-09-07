EDO 2020: The Election Battle Is Between Me And Oshiomhole Not Ize-Iyamu; I Will Bury Him Politically – Gov. Godwin Obaseki

As the September 19 election in Edo State draws near, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, has declared that the battle is between him and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshomhole and not the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pst. Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Gov. Oshiomhole also vowed to make Oshiomhole, who is the former National Chairman of the APC politically irrelevant.

Obaseki said this over the weekend when the PDP Campaign rally berthed in Ward 8 and 10 at Edaiken market in Egor Local Government Area of the State.

He said:

“We had democracy in 1999, a Child that was born 22 years ago, is the child not old enough to be a man by now? This democracy will continue and even beyond us by the grace of God.

“You came and do your own and another comes, allow him to play his own part and leave. That man is very dangerous.

“He knows the right thing. See the party they put him, he destroyed it… This fight is between me and Oshiomhole. The fight is not between me and Ize-Iyamu.

“We will bury Oshiomhole politically. We have retired him and on September 19, we will bury him politically.”

Obaseki whose first tenure in office will elapse on September 19, 2020, also reversed the sale of lock-up shops at Edaiken market to friends of the former governor at the cost of N1 million and made gave out the shops at a highly subsidized rate, pitted him against the former Labour Leader.

According to Obaseki:

“He (Oshiomhole) sold the market for N1 million. He said that I cannot be a governor. Is he God? Are we fools?”.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu while addressing supporters emphasized that the government was about building institutions and not individuals.

“As a Comrade, Government will come and go, but the institution will remain”.

Osimhole also said that he will defeat Oshiomhole in the gubernatorial election including his Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of the State.

