Edo 2020: Triumph of people’s will, Senator Mark

Congratulates Obaseki, Shaibu

David Mark

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the re-election of Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as a triumph of people’s will.

Senator David Mark who congratulated Governor Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the victory at the Saturday’s gubernatorial election saying “It’s a triumph of the will of the people “.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to the duo and the PDP family by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, described the victory as freedom for the people and enthronement of Democratic culture and practice in the country.

He said that the overwhelming victory of the PDP candidate is a testimony of the people’s endorsement of good governance being demonstrated by the Obaseki/Shaibu administration in the last four years in Edo State.

The former Senate President however told them to be magnanimous in victory by extending hands of fellowship to their opponents just as he urged them to spread social amenities to all parts of the state irrespective of political differences.

Senator Mark said, “The entire state is your constituency. Demonstrate leadership and magnanimity as always to all. Be steadfast and work hard as always to justify the mandate and trust of the citizens of Edo State.”

According to him, the victory which came amidst mudslinging must not be taken for granted, adding “ the mandate given to you by the people through their votes is a direct investment that must of a necessity attract dividends for them”.

Such dividends, Senator Mark listed as security for the people, gainful employment, infrastructure development in health, education, and social services, just as he enjoined the citizens to cooperate and support the government by being law-abiding at all times.

Vanguard