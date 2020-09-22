Edo APC faction dispels rumoured expulsion of Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Edo state, Mr Anselm Ojezua has dismissed the purported resolution to expel a former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying no such decision has been taken.

On Tuesday, a message attributed to Ojezua had gone viral in the social media to the effect that he and chairmen of the party down to the ward level in the state had dispatched a petition to the national secretariat of the party demanding the “complete expulsion” of Oshiomhole.

“I have written to the APC National headquarters that I and all the party chairmen down to the ward level have all signed the petition to completely expel Adams Oshiomhole from our great Party”, the message attributed to Ojezua had stated.

However, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, Ojezua said the party was yet to do a post mortem on Saturday’s governorship election which it lost to the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“We have not met. We are meeting on Thursday to review the entire situation. That is when we will make our decision known by way of formal briefing. We have not met. We shall meet on Thursday”, he said.

In the heat of the crisis in the APC, the party had been factionalized at the state level, with the governor, Godwin Obaseki supporting the Ojezua group while Oshiomhole, then national chairman of the party pitched tent with the Col. David Imuse (retd) faction.

Gov. Obaseki later defected to the PDP having been disqualified from the APC. He went on to clinch the ticket of the PDP on whose platform he won the governorship election last Saturday.

Vanguard News Nigeria