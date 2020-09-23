Edo APC factional chair congratulates Obaseki

Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Anselm Ojezua, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their victory in Saturday’s poll.

Ojezua, in a congratulatory message in Benin, urged governorship candidate of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other contestants, to sheathe their swords and join hands with Obaseki to move the state forward.

Ojezua said: “We join President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of our great party (APC) to congratulate Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their victory at the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State.

“The election has been generally acclaimed to be peaceful, orderly and transparent. The people of Edo State have made their choice in a very clear and unambiguous manner.

“Our loss at the poll stems from the needless and avoidable crisis foisted on the party by a selfish, insensitive, arrogant, and irresponsible leadership.

“While we begin to take steps to try and salvage the wellbeing of our party in the state, we call on the governor to be magnanimous in victory, while we urge all the contestants to sheathe their swords and put the election behind them.

“We must all close ranks with the government, in order to ensure a seamless transition to the final lap of governance, for the benefit of our people, rather than subject them to further needless distraction and rancour.”