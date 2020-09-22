Edo APC factional chair dispels rumour of Oshiomhole’s expulsion

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

A faction of the Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Aslem Ojezua on Tuesday dispelled rumour that plans are underway expel former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ojezua in a telephone interview debunked the rumour making rounds that his faction has written the national leadership of the party of their resolve to expel former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In the telephone interview with our Correspondent, Ojezua debunked such action, maintaining that the party was yet to meet to review the entire election and its fallout.

He claimed that he was not aware of such move.

According to Ojezua, “We have not met. We are meeting on Thursday to review the entire situation. That is when we will make our decision known by way of formal briefing. We have not met. We shall meet on Thursday.”

Godwin Obaseki of the PDP defeated APC flag bearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the keenly contested election with other 12 candidates.

The social media was awashed on Tuesday with a tweet; allegedly by the state factional chairman that, “I have written to the APC National headquarters that I and all the party chairmen down to the ward level have all signed the petition to completely expel Adams Oshiomhole from our great Party.”