Edo approves alumni’s request to rebuild school

The alumni association of the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Ewohimi, has received an approval from the Edo State Government to rebuild the school.







The association, which has also elected a 14-man executive committee, led by Mr. Augustine Okolo as president, according to the approval, would resuscitate and rebuild the abandoned school.







In a letter signed on behalf of the state’s commissioner for education by Mrs. U.G. Agbonze, the government stated that it had granted the alumni body permission to enter the school compound, now overgrown with weeds, revamp the school.







Reacting to the government’s letter, President of the association, Okolo said: “This permission is emotional for me and I believe same with all of us. The day we all have been waiting for is now. Now, we can begin the rebuilding of our own walls of Jerusalem.”







Also in the new executive committee of the association are Dr. Dennis Iweka (vice president), Alex Aidaghese (secretary), Joe Okhaifo (assistant secretary), Tony Obeahon (treasurer), Felix O. Osahon (assistant treasurer), Roland Imanrenezor (financial secretary) and Vincent Ugbodu as assistant financial secretary.







Patrick Omorodion is the new PRO, with Paul Okhuebor as his assistant, while Dr Aigbogun will serve as the liaison officer to be assisted by Prof. Julius Iyasele and Emmanuel Alegbe. Vincent Ebhojiaye will serve as the auditor.







The alumni also appointed a nine-man Board of Trustees with Aigbe John as the chairman.