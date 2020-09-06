Edo: Devils in the political wheel

Olaoluwa Fashogbon

SIR: It was Joseph de Maistre who said, “Every country has the government it deserves”. Indeed, every group of people get the leadership they deserve and Edo State is no exception. Nonetheless, it is interesting to watch the proceedings in Edo and the media coverage of it. It brings to any probing mind the truth that the media loses its teeth and maybe even wisdom when election draws near. We all share a portion of the blame when we talk about the decay of Nigeria but we need to zoom in on the media, especially the established players in that space. They have more than any other institution failed us.

With the penetration that radio has in the rural areas, the wide use of social media and the internet as a whole in the cities, and the continuing use of televisions in most homes and offices, it is safe to say the media has more interaction with the people than the government and it is closer to many than even their local governments. But what has the Nigerian media done with this power? They have been the main catalyst of the decay in our society.

The media has to step up, the media has to take its place in nation building, the media has to see its duty to the people as a platform for educating the public on the intricacies of voting. The media has for too long been dancing to the tunes of money and political leaders. It is a known fact that no political party has any inkling of ideology that will bring the people together and move the nation forward.

Rather than remind the electorates that the two major political parties and candidates in Edo State are not the only options available to them, rather than do reporting that calls the major parties to order, the media treats these people like actors in a reality TV show with headlines like, “Edo Election: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Embrace As Oba Of Benin Calls For Peace” which sounds like two Big Brother Naija housemates settling a beef at the beckon of Big Brother!

The success of reality TV all over the world is a testament to how anything passed as such is of interest to people. The danger with this obviously, is that the governance and politics of a nation or people should not be treated in such manner because of how delicate it is to the lives of the people. The winner of Big Brother Naija matters up until the next show in a year, but the winner of the Edo gubernatorial election will have an effect on things 50 years from now.

As Nigerians are holding one another accountable for their mistakes and misdoings over the past couple of years, the media needs to call itself to order, because whether project Nigeria works depends largely on tahe folks in the media space. From the radio stations, to the television stations, to the newspapers and blogs – we all need to change what is brought to the attention of the people, we need to join in educating the electorate as many do not see how these events affects their lives and the future of their children.

We all need the media to light the way forward, because if they do not – there is danger ahead.