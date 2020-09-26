Edo: Diaspora group, council chairman laud Obaseki’s victory

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Reactions continued to trail last Saturday’s victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the governorship election as the Edo citizens in Diaspora under the name Edo Redemption Movement ( ERM) said Obaseki victory has finally put a nail to the activities of godfathers in the state.

The group added that the outcome of the poll was a clear reward of hard work and a clear demonstration of acceptability by the majority of Edo people.

Coordinator of the group, Prince Idemudia Okojie, who had earlier predicted the victory of Godwin Obaseki at the poll in a reaction congratulated the governor for his re-election last weekend. He added that Obaseki’s victory has further united not only the state but also foster regional unity especially in the Niger Delta region, just as he urged the governor to continue with his populist policy for the people.

Okojie stated: “Your victory is a victory for the Esan people, Edolites and the United states of Niger-Delta. You promised to end godfatherism and you did. “Edo no be lagos”, You silenced the self acclaimed National leader of APC.

“Edolites voted massively and stood firm to defend their mandate, showing that the hand of God is truly in our dear state. The lions and the tigers have been finally caged to the zoo where they belong.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Hon. Sylvester Okoro has appreciated and saluted the doggedness of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting the re-election of Governor Obaseki

According to Okoro, “Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who has been able to distinguish himself as a sincere brother and father, for his immerse role in supporting the reelection bid of Governor. Obaseki, which has culminated to the PDP victory at the just concluded Edo polls.”

