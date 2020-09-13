Edo Election: Don’t sell your votes, Ize-Iyamu tells electorate

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo governorship election has urged the electorate in the state not to sell their votes come Sept. 19.

Speaking at an APC ward-to-ward campaign on Sunday at Igbanke, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, Ize-Iyamu urged the electorate in the area to vote according to their conscience.

He said, “don’t allow anybody to use N3,000 or N5,000 to buy your conscience for the next four years.

“APC is the right choice to vote for in the Sept. 19, election. APC has a better plan for development and it is a people-oriented government.”

He assured of water projects, schools, roads, medical personnel and hospitals in the area if elected governor.

In his remarks, former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, said ” voting for Obaseki for a second term is voting for continuity of bad government.

“The roads we have in Igbanke are the roads done under my administration.



“Obaseki’s government is a Yahoo Yahoo government and a government of deceit,” he said.

