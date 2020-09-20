Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Edo North Senatorial District

LGA APC PDP Difference

Akoko Edo 22,963 20,101 2,862

Etsako Central 8,359 7,478 881

Etsako East 17,011 10,668 6,343

Etsako West 26,140 17,959 8,181

Owan East 19,295 14,762 4,533

Owan West 11,193 11,485 292

Sub-total 104,961 82,453 22,508

Edo Central Senatorial District

Esan Central 6,719 10,694 3,975

Esan North-East 6,559 13,579 7,020

Esan South-East 9,237 10,565 1,328

Esan West 7,189 17,434 10,268

Igueben 5,199 7, 870 2,671

Sub-total 34,903 60,165 25,262

Edo South Senatorial District

Egor 10,202 27,603 17,401

Ikpoba Okha 18,218 41,030 22,812

Oredo 18,367 43,498 25,131

Orhionmwon 10,458 13,445 2,987

Ovia North-East 9,907 16,987 7,080

Ovia South-West 10,636 12,659 2,023

Uhunmwode 5,597 10,022 4,061

Sub-total 83,330 165,244 81,914

Grand Total 223,619 307,955 84,336

Party Candidate Score

AA Ishaka Paul Ofomile 107

ADC Mabel Akomu Oboh 1,370

ADP Iboi Lucky Emmanuel 2,374

APC Osagie Ize-Iyamu 223,619

APGA Idehen Osagie Lucky 177

APM Igbineweka Osamuede 57

APP Areloegbe Amos Osalumese 78

LP Osifo Uhun-Ekpenma 267

NNPP Agol Ebun Tracy 258

NRM Ozone Stevie Nash 573

PDP Godwin Obaseki 307,955

SDP Obayangbon Felix Izekor 323

YPP Osagionare Jones 132

ZLP Akhalamhe Amiemenoghen 117

VANGUARD