Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Edo North Senatorial District
LGA APC PDP Difference
Akoko Edo 22,963 20,101 2,862
Etsako Central 8,359 7,478 881
Etsako East 17,011 10,668 6,343
Etsako West 26,140 17,959 8,181
Owan East 19,295 14,762 4,533
Owan West 11,193 11,485 292
Sub-total 104,961 82,453 22,508
Edo Central Senatorial District
Esan Central 6,719 10,694 3,975
Esan North-East 6,559 13,579 7,020
Esan South-East 9,237 10,565 1,328
Esan West 7,189 17,434 10,268
Igueben 5,199 7, 870 2,671
Sub-total 34,903 60,165 25,262
Edo South Senatorial District
Egor 10,202 27,603 17,401
Ikpoba Okha 18,218 41,030 22,812
Oredo 18,367 43,498 25,131
Orhionmwon 10,458 13,445 2,987
Ovia North-East 9,907 16,987 7,080
Ovia South-West 10,636 12,659 2,023
Uhunmwode 5,597 10,022 4,061
Sub-total 83,330 165,244 81,914
Grand Total 223,619 307,955 84,336
Party Candidate Score
AA Ishaka Paul Ofomile 107
ADC Mabel Akomu Oboh 1,370
ADP Iboi Lucky Emmanuel 2,374
APC Osagie Ize-Iyamu 223,619
APGA Idehen Osagie Lucky 177
APM Igbineweka Osamuede 57
APP Areloegbe Amos Osalumese 78
LP Osifo Uhun-Ekpenma 267
NNPP Agol Ebun Tracy 258
NRM Ozone Stevie Nash 573
PDP Godwin Obaseki 307,955
SDP Obayangbon Felix Izekor 323
YPP Osagionare Jones 132
ZLP Akhalamhe Amiemenoghen 117
